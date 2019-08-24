ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Investigators are working to determine what lead up to a man being shot Saturday afternoon in southwest Atlanta.
Around 12:30 p.m. Atlanta Police arrived to the 200 block of Fairburn Road where a male victim was found with a single gunshot wound to the arm.
He was transported to Grady Hospital alert.
This is an ongoing investigation.
