An Atlanta store clerk is recovering after being shot multiple times by an upset patron at Simpson Grocery Store.
Atlanta Police say the male patrol entered the store around 8:41 a.m. Friday. He requested a specific item from the clerk, but was informed the item was not stock.
The man then left the store but returned with a gun. He allegedly shot the store clerk and then fled on foot from the 1300 block of Joseph E. Boone Blvd. The suspect is described as Black, slim build and was seen wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt.
Investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident. The investigation continues.
