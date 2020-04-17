DEKALB CO., GA (CBS46)—DeKalb County police activated their SWAT team early Friday morning after someone reportedly shot at officers.
According to police, officers responded to a 9-1-1 call at a home near Lithonia High School on Phillips Drive, and when officers arrived, someone allegedly shot at officers.
No officers were shot, however, a patrol unit was struck by the gunfire.
Police have several streets in the area on lock-down with a large police presence and people living in the area are asked to remain inside of the homes with their doors locked.
The scene remains active and CBS46 has a crew on the scene working to get the latest details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.