STOCKBRIDGE, HENRY Co (CBS46) -- Two men held up the Outback Steakhouse on Park Trail Ct in Stockbridge late Saturday night and got away with cash and employees' cell phones.
A getaway car was waiting for the pair, and they took off. A Henry County Police officer spotted them, and chased the car up I-75 to the Walt Stephens overpass, where the suspects stopped and got out and ran. An officer heard gunshots, but they don't know if they were aimed at the police or just random.
Additional officers, including GSP and K9 units, set up a perimeter, but the suspects slipped away.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.