EAST POINT, Ga. (CBS46) -- A man is dead after standing up for his community.
Police say the local business owner confronted would be thieves moments before being shot. The gunmen are still on the loose.
East Point police say Melvin Robinson was parked in front of his Camp Creek business last Monday when thieves came knocking.
“Somebody tried to break into their car when they were inside of it,” Captain Allyn Glover of the East Point Police Department said.
When the would be thieves realized Robinson was inside they left. They drove to the neighboring parking lot and found a new victim. Robinson and three friends followed.
“There was a vehicle that the people were trying to break into that they actually stopped,” Glover explained.
In surveillance video, Robinson’s truck can be seen pulling in front of the criminals’ car. Robinson can then be seen getting out of the truck.
“They approach them and when they got out of their truck they took gun fire,” Glover told CBS46 News.
Robinson and one of his friends were rushed to the hospital. Unfortunately, this good Samaritan succumb to his injuries over the weekend. As for the shooters, they fled the scene and are still on the loose.
“They’re going to do it again if they’re confronted,” Glover said.
Police are asking for your help in getting the two killers off the streets. If you see them or anyone else committing a crime police urge citizens "Do not approach, leave that to the professionals."
“We’d rather you be a good witness. Give us a direction of travel, give us a type of vehicle, let us know which area they were headed towards and let us handle the rest,” Glover explained.
Police said even those who may have a licensed fire arm need to heed that warning. They say Robinson had a hand gun but was shot before he could pull the trigger.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.