COBB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police in Austell are looking for a motorcycle-riding robber who held up a drug store Sunday afternoon.
He is seen on surveillance video riding the motorcycle to Thomas Drugs. He kept his helmet on the entire time he was in the pharmacy.
Employee Ashley Ray said he handed her a piece of paper with a list of opioids he wanted her to put in a backpack he handed her. Then he pulled out a gun.
“He just proceeded to say, ‘don’t make me hurt anyone, you’re going to give me everything on this list,’” said Ray.
She said the robber stayed calm and didn’t raise his voice, so the pharmacist and technician behind the counter didn’t realize what was happening until she told them.
“He keeps the gun on me and just lets me know to hurry, don’t do anything stupid, this isn’t worth risking your life over, which I completely agree,” she said.
He was in and out in just a few minutes. A customer who was in the drive-through line at the pharmacy saw what happened and called 911.
Ray has worked at Thomas Drugs for 20 years and has never been through anything like this. She is just happy nobody was hurt.
She said, “Opioids are such a problem in the U.S. right now and it starts with the kids and then the adults. It ruins families and everything and I just wish there was some way we could stop that, I don’t know how that would happen but I wish people would quit doing things like this.”
Anyone who may recognize the robber or who has any information is asked to call Austell Police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.