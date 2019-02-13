BROOKHAVEN, GA (CBS46) A Norcross dentist was taken into custody on Tuesday following a SWAT standoff when officers attempted to serve him with a warrant.
Officers were attempting to serve a warrant to George Frank Roach stemming from charges of aggravated assault, false imprisonment, family violence battery and criminal damage to property.
The standoff was short lived and Roach was taken into custody by Brookhaven Police. He faces additional charges for felony obstruction of law enforcement and possession of a firearm during commission of felony and the possession of cocaine.
According to Brookhaven Police, Roach's girlfriends informed police that Roach had numerous weapons inside the home. Inside officers found 12 rifles, two shotguns, three handguns and several rounds of ammunition.
He has been hospitalized due to injuries sustained during his arrest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.