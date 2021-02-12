Guns, drugs, and money found during traffic stop

FULTON COUNTY, GA (CBS46) – Tymeris Hayes of Taccoa, Ga was taken into custody last night during a routine traffic stop in Roswell.
According to Roswell police, an officer noticed Tymeris Hayes’ vehicle operating without functioning taillights. The officer stopped Hayes and allegedly smelled the odor of marijuana coming from inside the car.
Tymeris Hayes was asked to step out of the vehicle, and shortly after exiting, fled from the officer on foot. He was safely taken into custody a short distance away.
After a search of Hayes and his vehicle police say they located a loaded handgun, marijuana, THC oil, MDMA, various drug related objects, multiple license plates, and a large amount of cash.
Hayes is currently being housed at the Fulton County jail on the following charges.
- Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon
- Possession of Firearm During Commission of a Felony (VGCSA)
- Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute
- Possession of MDMA
- Willful Obstruction of Law Enforcement Officers - Misdemeanor
- Parole Violation
