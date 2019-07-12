Guns, drugs, money found in an Atlantic Station apartment

ATLANTA (CBS46) -- A man with more than a dozen previous drug and firearms charges was found with more than 13 pounds of marijuana, assault weapons, and crystal meth at an Atlantic Station apartment Wednesday.
Officers arrested 37-year-old Kelvin Dark and 33-year-old Tiffany Peterson in the apartment complex. Dark is a convicted felon with 18 previous arrests for drug and firearms charges. Peterson is not a convicted felon but has 13 previous arrests for narcotics and theft/fraud charges.
Police said they recovered 5.27 kilograms of crystal meth, 13 pounds of marijuana, multiple guns and around $50,000.
