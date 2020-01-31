ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Firearms training is not required to own a gun in Georgia.
Going through a training course is also not required to have a concealed carry permit in the state.
The experts at Stoddard's Range and Guns, however, recommend training for anyone who shoots, regardless of skill level.
"Training is a strong focus for us because we understand that everything's going to come back to training, no matter your level of expertise," said Mitch O'Neal, the director of operations and director of training at Stoddard's.
"There is no notion of you’ve done all the training you need to do. There's always the need and the capacity for greater knowledge and proficiency and that comes through education," he said. "Owning a firearm and not training makes as much sense as someone going and buying a car and never having taken any kind of instructional course or concern themselves with the rules of the road.”
O'Neal put CBS46 anchor/reporter Meghan Packer through a basic handgun training course in the classroom and on the range.
