Guns stolen from cars in Johns Creek

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. (CBS46) -- Johns Creek police are reminding people to lock their car doors at night after two thieves were caught on camera looking for unlocked doors.
They targeted more than a dozen cars in different subdivisions between two and five a.m. Thursday, November 21.
One of the men is driving a car and the other is walking.
They stole items from twelve cars and trucks including three guns, electronics, and jewelry.
What especially concerns police is the two are seen with guns in their hands when they’re walking up driveways.
“We’re afraid at that point it may turn into armed robbery, home invasion or a shooting between the suspect and the homeowner,” said Lt. Todd Hood. “This is a concern. As far as Johns Creek, I don’t think that we’ve had this type of crime before, specifically where the offenders were armed when they were walking up people’s driveway.”
Police urge you to lock your cars and consider investing in outdoor lighting to deter thieves.
Anyone with information about the crimes is asked to contact the Johns Creek Police Department.
