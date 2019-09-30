DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Parents are grappling with the number of weapons being confiscated at DeKalb Schools after returning to class less than two months ago.
"I mean that's the thing, do you keep your kids home, you know. I don't know, you just have to pray," said Kenya Wharton who teaches at Druid Middle School and whose kids go to DeKalb County schools. "The society that we're in, students have too much access to things that I know we didn't have when I was at High School," she added.
Already this year in DeKalb, a total of six guns have been seized from students on school grounds. The latest being September 25th when guns were seized at Columbia and Cedar Grove High Schools.
On September 27th, metal detection sweeps also found knives, a taser and vape pens at Lakeside High, while several knives were found at Cedar Grove.
Parents and teachers say more security at schools should be in place.
"And I just feel like that extra layer of having that secured lobby, with metal detectors, but I think for everybody's safety I just feel like that might be the extra layer that needs to take place," said Wharton.
District officials said to CBS46 that they are looking at numerous security improvements, including: less pervasive metal detectors, attracting more officers and retaining current officers, and random K9 searches at schools, among others.
