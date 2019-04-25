ATHENS-CLARKE County, Ga. (CBS46) -- A woman was dropped off at a local hospital in Athens with life threatening injuries on Wednesday.
According to Athens-Clarke police, the woman suffered a gunshot wound and arrived at the hospital at 10:53 p.m.
Witnesses believe she was dropped off by her boyfriend who left the scene.
This is an active investigation and ACCPD asks that anyone with information about the incident contact Detective Johnson at 706-613-3330, ext. 331
