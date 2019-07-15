ATLANTA (CBS46) -- A FedEx driver delivered four gunshot victims to Grady Hospital Monday night, after they flagged him down for help.
Atlanta Police tell CBS46 News they were called to 1572 Hardee St NE around 6 p.m. about a person shot. When they arrived, they were told the four had flagged down the delivery driver for help.
A fifth gunshot victim showed up at Grady Hospital in a private car.
This is a developing story. Stay with CBS46 News for the very latest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.