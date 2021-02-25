New video from a neighborhood in the Capitol View area showed gunshots breaking the quiet mid-day air as a mother and her child were just steps away.
“It was frightening,” said the man whose camera caught the terrifying incident.
Neighbors described the scene as something out of the Wild West. The gunshots ran out around 2 p.m. near the intersection of Fairbanks Street and Genessee Avenue. Just seconds before they did, a mother walked to get in her car where her young son was waiting. On the other side of the street, a mailperson had just delivered the day's mail as the shots are fired.
At the other end of Genessee Ave police said three teenagers walked towards the car. Two then peeled off and someone in a red cap pulled a gun out of his jacket and begin firing. The man whose camera captured part of the gunfire it was sheer luck his neighbor and her son survived.
“About as lucky as you can be, you know I’ve never seen that situation before, but yeah, that’s probably yeah as close as you’d wanna be as parent, it’s pretty bad," said the neighbor.
The mother didn’t want to go on camera saying she's still shaken from the whole ordeal. She told CBS46's Jamie Kennedy she hasn’t been able to sleep and hasn’t let her son play outside since the shooting.
“I’ve lived in inner cities before. I’ve heard them, but yeah, never thought that anybody would be so bold as to do it in broad daylight,” said the neighbor.
Those involved in the shooting were also involved in others around the area on the same day. If you have any information please contact the Atlanta Police Department or CrimeStoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477)
