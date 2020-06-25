ATLANTA (CBS46) -- The Georgia World Congress Center Authority announced Thursday its annual July 4th celebration at Centennial Olympic Park has been canceled as the nation continues to battle the COVID-19 pandemic.
“For the past 22 years, we have proudly hosted the Southeast’s biggest and best Fourth of July fireworks show,” Frank Poe, GWCCA’s executive director said in a statement. "The financial impact of COVID-19 resulted in the tough decision to cancel this year’s event. Watching fireworks in Centennial Olympic Park is an Atlanta tradition and we look forward to continuing that in 2021.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.