GWINNETT CO. (CBS46)—Gwinnett County police are the latest department equipped to receive text messages from citizens in the event of an emergency.
According to a press release, the county became capable of receiving texts from citizens on June 1.
“The best, fastest, most reliable method to contact 911 in an emergency is to call and speak to a dispatcher but we recognize that there are times or situations that can make calling 911 difficult. Our citizens will be able to send a text to 911 if they are unable to call,” the release stated.
Text to 9-1-1 is intended primarily for use in three emergency scenarios:
• For an individual who is deaf, hard-of-hearing, or has a speech disability.
• For someone who is in a situation where it is not safe to place a voice call to
9-1-1.
• A medical emergency that renders the person incapable of speech.
In order to text 911,Gwinnett County stated your service plan must allow for text messaging.
