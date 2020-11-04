Gwinnett ballot counting continues after election night software glitch

Inside of the Gwinnett County mail processing center, many eyes were on tens of thousands of ballots. County officials said roughly 80,000 ballots need to be reviewed after a software issue held things up on election night.
Some of the 80,000 ballots will undergo an adjudication process. That’s when a three-person panel, made up of a Democrat, a Republican and another neutral party, reviews a ballot to determine intent.
In addition, county officials said about 4,400 absentee ballots need to be processed and 1,000 provisional ballots need to be addressed.
Employees spent hours processing ballots on Wednesday and are expected to continue Thursday.
Gwinnett County election officials released the following statement:
"In an effort to expedite the complete count of the remaining Gwinnett County General and Special Election votes, the County, with assistance from Dominion Voting Systems technicians, will revisit the batches of absentee by mail ballots that were added to the Election Night totals without being fully adjudicated. Once these ballots have been fully adjudicated, the absentee by mail totals will be updated, and together with the remaining uncounted votes, the results will be tallied and published. Additional uncounted votes include approximately 4,400 absentee ballots received on Election Day, votes to be rescanned from one corrupted data card from the Shorty Howell advance in-person voting site, and any of the approximately 1,000 provisional ballots that can be counted. The adjudication process is scheduled to begin at 9:00am on Thursday, November 5 and is estimated to take about three days to complete."
