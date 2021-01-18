A Gwinnett community is speaking up, calling for the removal of the Confederate monument at the Gwinnett County historic courthouse.
County commissioner Kirkland Carden protesting against it with his online petition getting over 2000 signatures.
“It is time to remove this monument of hate that has been a stain on Gwinnett County since it was erected in 1993,” said Commissioner Kirkland Carden.
“I think it’s important to learn it’s important to heal I’m just not sure exactly what the answers for that,” said local Wayne Ackerson.
Although some want the statue destroyed others want history preserved.
“It is not protected it is out in the open and it has been damaged before possible vandalism, “said Solicitor General Brian Whiteside.
Whiteside goes on to say… “I have asked… let’s work on this together let’s put it in the appropriate site those are my exact words..”
With Gwinnett County being home to an incredibly diverse population more than 900,000 people. About 30% is African-American. More than 20% Hispanic. And about 13% Asian
Local Desondre King believes now more than ever it’s time for change.
“It’s not like they’re taking it down and destroying it… they’re taking it and moving it somewhere else people who actually want to see the monument they can still go see it. It will just be in a different location so I think it’s a win-win,” says King.
On Tuesday commissioners will unite to either approve or deny the resolution,
If approved the monument would have to be removed and put into storage within 30 days.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.