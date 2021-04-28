GWINNETT CO. (CBS46)—Gwinnett County officials said residents can now apply for the counties’ emergency rental assistance program.
The county will use more than $28.1 million in stimulus funds from the federal Emergency Rental Assistance Program to make payments directly to landlords and utility providers for renters with past-due balances, according to county officials.
“The past year has been a difficult one for everyone, but especially for those with the added stress of wondering whether they’ll be able to stay in their home or pay their utility bills,” said Chairwoman Hendrickson. “I truly hope anyone who has been struggling with past-due rent and utility payments will look into Project RESET 2.0.”
An original program, created last fall and dubbed Project RESET 1.0, used $6 million to help at least 1,300 tenants in the county avoid evictions.
“We hope that with the Project RESET 2.0 program, we will help those who are facing housing instability, as well as those who may have fallen behind on their utility payments,” said Commissioner Fosque. “Utilities are used to take care of important everyday needs in our households, such as washing hands, washing clothes, cooking dinner for our families or even charging devices that keep us connected while we stay socially distanced.”
There are some changes to the new version of the program that will benefit residents.
According to a county spokesperson, the original version of the program offered up to 6 months of assistance, whereas Project RESET 2.0 offers up to 15 months of total assistance, which may include rental and/or utility arrears (up to 12 months) and future rental and/or utility assistance if needed.
There are some requirements to receive assistance:
- Applicants must be a renter in Gwinnett County
- Applicants must have a household income at or below 80 percent of the area median income
- Applicants must have either qualified for unemployment benefits or experienced a reduction in household income, incurred significant costs
- Applicants must have experienced a financial hardship due to COVID-19; and demonstrate a risk of experiencing homelessness or housing instability through having an eviction notice, past due rent notice or past-due utility bill.
Tenants and landlords interested in participating in this program can access the Project RESET 2.0 application portal and program resources at GCGA.us/RentalAssistance.
Interested parties can also contact the Project Reset 2.0 Call Center at 770-822-7501.
