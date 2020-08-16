GWINNETT Co. (CBS46)—Gwinnett County officials are accepting applications for its second round of COVID-19 Grant Funding Opportunity Program.
The program is for nonprofit and faith-based agencies who are assisting Gwinnett County families during the pandemic.
The Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners voted to set aside $35.5 million in federal aid.
The aid will be distributed in three phases: The first phase, awarded in July, saw $13.3 million distributed to 104 agencies, and grants officials anticipate another $10.4 million to be shared in the second round.
The deadline for applying for the second round of grants is Aug. 28.
Grant will be awarded in either assistance for community needs or assistance for nonprofits.
Assistance for community needs focuses on emergency food assistance, housing and utility assistance, healthcare services, childcare, transportation, education and other needs.
Grants for nonprofit assistance addresses increased staffing needs, medical and personal protection equipment and supplies, and facility and technology enhancements.
To apply, visit GwinnettCountyGrants.smapply.io/prog/crf-round2.
People currently in need of additional help or other services should call the Gwinnett Coalition Helpline at 770-995-3339 for more information.
