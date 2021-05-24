GWINNETT COUNTY (CBS46)—A Gwinnett County couple is facing federal charges accused of stealing millions of dollars of COVID-19 funding.
According to the U.S. Attorney’s office, Paul Kwak, 63, and Michelle Kwak, 60, both of Braselton, submitted fraudulent applications to the Economic Impact Disaster Loan (“EIDL”) Program. Congress created the EIDL program as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (“CARES”) Act to help businesses weather the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
A spokesperson with the U.S. Attorney’s office said Paul Kwak and Michelle Kwak allegedly submitted fraudulent applications in the names of shell companies that had no employees and conducted no business activities. The couple reportedly got away with over $4 million in fraudulent loans.
The Kwaks are allegedly connected to over 70 fraudulent EIDL applications, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office.
In May 2020, Paul Kwak reportedly posted a video on his YouTube channel titled, “EIDL, disaster assistance you don’t have to pay back”, said a U.S. Attorney spokesperson.
In the video, according to the indictment, Kwak allegedly explained in Korean how applicants can receive tens of thousands of dollars in assistance without collateral or a co-signor, using only the applicant’s electronic signature.
“Fraudulent applications divert the limited pool of funds Congress allocated for pandemic relief from legitimate businesses in need of assistance,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Kurt R. Erskine. “By defrauding the Small Business Administration, the defendants harmed hardworking business owners whom the CARES Act was intended to help.”
“This alleged fraud is especially concerning because it takes advantage of a federal program set up to assist legitimate small businesses who need assistance to survive during a pandemic,” said Chris Hacker, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta. “The FBI is especially vigilant of such abuse and are making it a priority to make sure government assistance goes only to those who deserve it.”
