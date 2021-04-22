Gwinnett County police are working to determine if someone shot at a home because the occupants are Asian.
According to a police report, officers responded to a “discharged firearms” call on April 18 at a home in the 1000 block of Dixie Bell Court.
When an officer arrived, he said he saw several shell casings in the street, and he quickly shut down the road to gather evidence.
The couple told the officer several bullets damaged windows and the roof of their home.
The officer asked the couple and their children if any of them knew anyone who may want to harm them, and the couple said no, none of them are having any issues at work or school.
The family said they just moved to the Lawrenceville neighborhood, and they are afraid that they were targeted because they are Asian.
The family said they are fortunate no one was injured.
Gwinnett County police released the following statement regarding the shooting: “We are investigating this incident. It has been assigned to a detective. There is no information to accurately call this a hate crime as of now. We would need to identify some evidence that they were targeted specifically for being Asian before we can call it a hate crime.”
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).
