LILBURN, Ga (CBS46) -- Two neighboring houses burned Saturday in unincorporated Lilburn, all started by a lightning strike.
Someone called 911 to report the back porch of a home was completely engulfed in flames.
The resident of the home had gotten out safely by the time firefighters arrived.
It took them about 25 minutes to get the fire under control. That's when they noticed the home next door was on fire. The residents of that home had arrived home while the firefighters were working on their neighbor's house and stayed outside to watch them, unaware that their own home was burning.
Firefighters say the first home has extensive damage and is no longer livable. The second home has heavy damage in the rear of the house and smoke damage throughout.
The fire investigator says lightning hit the second home and a surge to the power system started the fire in the other home.
No one was hurt.
