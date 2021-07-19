GWINNETT COUNTY (CBS46)—Two brothers are behind bars and police are searching for a third brother after arrests connected to gang activity.
According to a Gwinnett County police spokesperson, officers executed a search warrant at a home in the 1700 block of Graves Road in Norcross.
When officers searched the home, they arrested Raul Herrera, Ruben Herrera, and Hakim Muhammad. Muhammad was wanted for a murder that happened in Oneida County, New York, police said.
“As investigators searched the home, they found a significant amount of narcotics. Large portions of cocaine, methamphetamine, marijuana, and cash were located along with a firearm,” a police spokesperson said.
Police are still trying to track down the third brother, Daniel Herrera.
Anyone with Herrera’s location should call Gwinnett’s Gang Unit Tip Line at (770) 619-6405.
