GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- A Gwinnett County superior court judge has been indicted on three counts of computer trespassing.
Kathryn Schrader was booked into the Gwinnett County into the Gwinnett County Jail on Wednesday.
In February, Dragon Con co-founder Ed Kramer was arrested for taking pictures of a seven-year-old boy in a Lawerenceville doctor's office. While executing search warrants to find those photos, investigators found Kramer had access to the county's computer network.
In April, Gwinnett County District Attorney Danny Porter told CBS46 that Judge Schrader believed he was hacking into her computer, so she hired a private investigator who hired Kramer.
Porter recused himself from the case and the GBI opened an investigation. The judge was taken off criminal cases, but she was still handling civil cases.
On September 18, Schrader was indicted on three counts of computer trespassing. Porter denies hacking into her computer.
