GWINNETT COUNTY (CBS46)—Gwinnett County police arrested a man for allegedly pointing a laser at a police helicopter.
The reported incident happened on July 1 near Twin Brook Way around 10 p.m.
A police spokesperson said the police helicopter was surveilling the area when someone on the ground pointed a green laser inside of the cockpit.
“The pilot of the helicopter was able to guide officers to the location where the person was pointing the laser,"police said. Moments later, officers arrived at the location and met with Theodore Rowe.
Rowe, according to police, initially denied pointing the laser at the aircraft.
“When Rowe was confronted with the fact that he was on video pointing the laser, he admitted to officers that he pointed the laser at the helicopter,” according to Gwinnett County police.
Rowe was charged with using a laser against an aircraft.
Gwinnett County police also said the case will be referred to the FAA, where Rowe could face federal charges.
“Pointing a laser at an aircraft is extremely dangerous as it can hinder the pilot’s ability to handle the aircraft and interfere with the equipment on board. The police department wants the general public to know that this is illegal, criminal in nature but most important unsafe,” a police spokesperson said.
