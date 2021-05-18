GWINNETT CO (CBS46)—A Gwinnett County man and an Illinois woman were indicted by a federal grand jury in an alleged $650 million Ponzi scheme.
According to the U.S. Attorney’s office, a federal grand jury returned an indictment against Ron Throgmartin, 57, of Buford, and Reva J. Stachniw, 69, of Galesburg, Illinois, in connection to allegedly running a Ponzi scheme from late 2017 until early 2019. A third co-defendant, Mark Ray, was previously charged for his reported role in the Ponzi scheme in February 2020.
A U.S. Attorney spokesperson said Stachniw, Throgmartin, and other co-conspirators raised hundreds of millions of dollars from victims throughout the United States. The defendants, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office, told investors their investments were backed by short-term investments in cattle.
The victims were allegedly promised returns of approximately 10% to 20% over periods as short as several weeks. “At no point did Stachniw, Throgmartin, or Ray tell victim-investors that they were primarily using their money to repay other investors in a Ponzi-style investment scheme, or to enrich themselves. Stachniw and Throgmartin allegedly received millions of dollars from the scheme, despite putting little to none of their own money into it,” according to a statement from the U.S. Attorney’s office.
If convicted, Stachniw and Throgmartin face a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison and a $1 million fine for conspiracy to commit wire fraud and bank fraud.
