NORCROSS, Ga. (CBS46) -- Two Gwinnett County police officers showed that serving the community is as much a part of the job as protecting.
On December 7, Officers Wilson and Villacis reported to a woman slumped in her vehicle on Buford Highway in Norcross. During the interaction, they noticed that the woman appeared to be homeless and was going through a difficult time.
The body cam footage captured the woman to be standoffish with the officers in the beginning, but after she gained their trust, she became comfortable to share her situation. She told Officers Wilson and Villacis that she was running out of money and gas.
With their own money, the two officers helped the homeless woman pay for her gas and a hotel room nearby.
Then the two officers went about their business and never spoke about the incident, according to authorities. That is until a supervisor caught the interaction while conducting a body cam audit.
A statement from Gwinnett County Police Department:
“The conduct of these two officers displayed during a seemingly routine police/citizen interaction, is an example of officers going above and beyond to help the community that they serve, often times with no desire for recognition.”
