Gwinnett County Solicitor General Brian Whiteside is asking Governor Brian Kemp and Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr to put armed protestors in the state on notice.
Whiteside said he would like Governor Kemp and Attorney General Carr to “inform and educate” the public about a law the solicitor general says outlaws armed protests in Georgia.
Gwinnett’s solicitor general reports O.C.G.A. § 38-2-277(a) states “No body of men other than the organized militia, components of the armed forces of the United States, and bodies of the police and state constabulary and such other organizations as may be formed under this chapter shall associate themselves together as a military unit or parade or demonstrate in public with firearms.”
Furthermore, Whiteside said, “Governor Kemp and Attorney General Carr have a duty to deter crime and inform the public that under this statute, it is against the law to protest with firearms publicly. Inaction from Governor Kemp and Attorney General Carr will possibly result in violence and endanger the lives of Georgians.”
Whiteside noted it is up to the police officer’s discretion to make an arrest, but once an arrest is made, Whiteside said his office will enforce the statute.
According to Whiteside, the inability to prosecute armed protesters in violation of Georgia’s laws emboldens violence.
Whiteside noted his request comes as members of Georgia’s National Guard as well as state troopers remain on alert in the event there are protests in the state.
