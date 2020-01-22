GWINNETT Co, Ga. (CBS46)—The Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners voted Tuesday night to increase their fleet of ambulances and refurbish an existing unit.
Gwinnett County will add two additional ambulances for a cost of $261,000 each.
A Gwinnett County official said the county will refit an existing ambulance by remounting the existing patient compartment on a new chassis. This process is expected to cost $213, 000.
“The increasing number of ambulance transports and the high number of miles being placed on the vehicles takes a toll,” said Gwinnett County Fire Chief Russell Knick.
The remounting program allows us to reduce costs and extend the life of our vehicles."
A 2017 SPLOST will fund 29 percent of the contract, and the purchases will keep Gwinnett County closer to their goal of allowing Fire and Emergency Services to staff every fire station with at least one ambulance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.