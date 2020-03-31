GWINNETT CO, GA (CBS46)—Gwninett County police are investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcycle and car.
According to Gwinnett County police, the accident happened on Friday, March 27, just before 6 p.m., at the intersection of Collins Hill Road and Russell Road in unincorporated Lawrenceville.
“Based on the preliminary investigation, the driver of a Honda Accord attempted to turn left in front of the motorcycle who was traveling straight. The vehicles collided, and the motorcycle driver was ejected”, a police spokesperson reported.
The motorcycle driver, Robert Boren, 49, Suwanee) was rushed to a local hospital where he died as a result of his injuries.
The driver and passenger inside the Honda were not injured.
Police said the investigation is still and no charges have been filed at this time.
