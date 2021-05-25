GWINNETT COUNTY (CBS46)—Gwinnett County has made history on its Recorder’s Court bench.
According to county officials, the six-member Gwinnett State Court bench has appointed Norcross attorney Mihae Park to fill the unexpired term of Recorder’s Court Judge Michael Greene. Greene retired on April 30.
Park is the first female Asian American to serve as a Recorder’s Court Judge and the second Korean American to serve in this role. She will be sworn in on May 28.
Park was born in Seoul, South Korea. After her family immigrated to the United States, she became a United States citizen at the age of 19.
Park earned her law degree from the University of Florida in 1988.
Soon after earning her law degree, she worked in the Gwinnett County solicitor’s office for over 10 years. In the solicitor’s office, she handled more than 60 hearings including jury and bench trials, as well as motions and appeals. Also, she served as solicitor for Suwanee Municipal Court. She most recently was a criminal defense attorney for Taylor Lee and Associates where she focused on DUI cases.
Park will serve the remainder of Greene’s term, which expires on Dec. 31, 2023. In the event of an opening in Recorder’s Court, the State Court bench appoints a successor. Gwinnett County currently has three Recorder’s Court judges.
Recorder’s Court handles traffic citations issued by the Gwinnett County Police Department, Gwinnett County Sheriff's Department, Georgia Department of Driver Services, and the Georgia Department of Transportation.
Recorder's Court also handles all Gwinnett County code violations, such as citations written by Gwinnett County Animal Welfare and Enforcement, Gwinnett County Planning and Development, and the Gwinnett Health Department.
Park has two children, and she and her husband reside in Suwanee.
