GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Gwinnett County's Solicitor General will not be conducting State Court temporarily due to a COVID-19 related closure.
The closure will affect proceedings at the Gwinnett County Justice and Administration Building in Lawrenceville.
Gwinnett County’s Solicitor General, Brian Whiteside, announced that Gwinnett County Solicitor’s Office has been temporarily closed amid increased COVID-19 infection rates.
Solicitor Whiteside explained, “we have given a great deal of consideration to the idea of briefly suspending in-person operations. Given the recent increase in COVID-19 transmissions, we strongly believe that this is the best course of action not just for our staff, but for the people we serve each day as well.”
Officials anticipate the closure, beginning on January 3, to last into the month of January. The surge in COVID-19 infections has lead to staffing shortages at the Solicitor General's Office.
The closure of these offices means that there will not be in-person State Court from January 3 through January 20. The Gwinnett County Recorder’s Court and Jail Court will remain open, according to officials.
Those with questions related to scheduled court appearances may call (770) 822-8300. More information about the Gwinnett County Solicitor General’s Office is available at www.gwinnettcounty.com/web/gwinnett/departments/solicitor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.