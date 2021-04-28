LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) – The Gwinnett County Solicitor General’s Office will no longer prosecute or argue motions in the Gwinnett County Recorder’s Court for DUI violations.
Solicitor General Brian Whiteside issued the following statement on the matter:
The State will now at my discretion pursuant to O.C.G.A. § 40-6-376, bind over all DUI cases set for motions or trial, to the Gwinnett State Court. I have made this decision after consulting with my staff and reviewing the applicable statue and case law.
I have chosen to discontinue hearing these types of cases at Recorder’s Court because it is not a court of record, and the appellate process from motions decided in Recorder’s Court is limited to the Gwinnett County Superior Court. In my judgement decisions concerning violation of O.C.G.A § 40-6-391 are so impactful that they should be heard by the Georgia Court of Appeals or the Supreme Court of Georgia.
My decision concerning these cases will not affect a Defendant who would like to enter a plea of guilty or nolo contendere to a charge of DUI in Recorder’s Court. While I understand that this change will mean that more cases will be heard in state court, I believe that having DUI motions and trials in state court not only protects the interests of the State but also the rights of a Defendant.
