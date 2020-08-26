GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- The doors of Jackson Elementary School opened on Wednesday to students for the first time since March. CBS46 was there when Mpra Johnson dropped her daughter off.
“I didn’t think I was going to be so emotional just watching her go down the hall,” she told reporter Ashley Thompson.
Parents with students in Gwinnett County Public Schools were given a choice to either continue virtual learning or send their children back to school for face-to-face instruction. A spokesperson with the school district said 44 percent of its student population chose to return.
“I think it’s important for her to socialize,” Johnson said.
The return to school is staggered. On Wednesday, kindergartners, 1st, 6th and 9th graders were welcomed back, as well as special education students.
“She was excited, but she didn’t know what to expect,” parent Anna Russo explained.
Russo said she’s sending her child back to feel a sense of normalcy.
“I just want the kids, especially my daughter, this is her first year of school and I want her to be able to experience that,” Russo explained.
Gwinnett County Schools is taking measures to keep everyone safe with frequent cleanings, encouraging social distancing, hand washing and requiring masks.
“We’re going to be six-feet-apart,” said Jackson Elementary School Principal Kara Dutton. “We have one-way traffic going through the hallways. We have social distancing as best as we can. We also have cleaning, constant cleaning.”
“If they can uphold and keep the kids wearing the masks, then I feel some sort of peace of mind,” said Russo.
