GWINNETT CO., GA (CBS46)—Gwinnett County is temporarily modifying its residential waste hauler operations as the county grapples with the coronavirus (COVID 19) pandemic.
According to a press release from Gwinnett County, from March 25 until April 7, 2020, the following changes will be made to solid waste services in unincorporated Gwinnett County:
• Only bagged trash placed inside trash carts and recycling materials placed inside recycling carts or bins will be picked up; in other words, excess household trash or recycling materials placed outside the containers will not be picked up.
• Bulky waste, white goods, and yard waste collections will be suspended temporarily.
The order also strongly encourages residents to place all trash and recycling inside bags and to tie those bags before placing them in carts to eliminate loose debris in the containers or on the ground.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.