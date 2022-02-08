LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) — Gwinnett County will host a Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day event on Feb. 12 at the Gwinnett County Fairgrounds.
Gwinnett Clean & Beautiful and Gwinnett Water Resources are teaming up to collect the following Household Hazardous Waste items:
- Aerosol/spray pesticides
- Automotive products (engine degreaser, brake fluid, transmission fluid, antifreeze, etc.)
- Cleaners, corrosives, spot removers, acids and bases
- Aerosol/spray paint
- Auto batteries
- Batteries (household and rechargeable)
- Chlorinated solvents
- Cooking oil and grease
- Fire extinguishers
- Flammables (lighter fluid and waste fuels such as kerosene, gasoline, diesel fuel, etc.)
- Fluorescent bulbs and ballasts
- Insecticides
- Latex and water-based paints
- Lawn care products
- Mercury
- Mercury salts and elemental mercury thermometers
- Oil based paint and stains
- Oxidizers
- Poisons
- Propane cylinders
- Solvents and varnishes
- Thermostats and other mercury containing items
- Thinners and paint strippers
- Weed killer
- Wood preservatives
Gwinnett County residents may bring up to five containers of household hazardous waste during this free event. Containers may include laundry baskets, storage bins, copy paper boxes or similarly sized receptacles. Please bear in mind that containers will not be returned. As for items that will not be collected during the Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day, they include (but are not limited to): Ammunition, Radioactive Waste, Pharmaceuticals, Biomedical/Biohazard Waste.
Gwinnett County Fairgrounds is located at 2405 Sugarloaf Pkwy in Lawrenceville. To learn more about this and other upcoming Gwinnett Clean & Beautiful events and register as a volunteer, click here.
