GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) — An alert for anyone living in Gwinnett County Wednesday morning.

The county's 911 center is currently experiencing delays, according to a post on Twitter from the Gwinnett County Police Department.

Police say they 911 lines were switched over to the back-up system and call-takers are working to get all 911 calls answered as quick as possible.

This story will be updated when the 911 lines are back at full capacity.

