GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) — An alert for anyone living in Gwinnett County Wednesday morning.
The county's 911 center is currently experiencing delays, according to a post on Twitter from the Gwinnett County Police Department.
Police say they 911 lines were switched over to the back-up system and call-takers are working to get all 911 calls answered as quick as possible.
This story will be updated when the 911 lines are back at full capacity.
The GCPD 911 Center is currently experiencing delays. Just a short time ago, the 911 lines were switched over to the back-up system. Call-takers are working their best to get all 911 calls answered as quick as possible.— Gwinnett County Police (@GwinnettPd) September 1, 2021
