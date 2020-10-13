GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- The first day of early voting resulted in long wait times at poling locations across Gwinnett County. Some voters reported waiting up to 9 hours to cast their ballot.
"We had about 8,700 people vote in the first day of voting in Gwinnett County yesterday," said County Spokesperson Joe Sorenson.
Sorenson says the record breaking turnout is much bigger than the first day of early voting from 2016 when just over 1,400 people voted.
Sorenson says the large crowds and also the need to maintain social distancing guidelines during a pandemic contributed to some of those long waits.
"We have set the machines out to make sure the social distancing from the check-in to the ballot marking devices--the new machines where people actually cast their votes," said Sorenson. "There isn't enough space to put folks side by side. There isn't enough space to fill these rooms with the ballot marking devices, so we ask for people's patience there."
