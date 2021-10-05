GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) — Gwinnett County commissioners voted on Tuesday to give eligible county employees a 4% raise.
The move will also raise the salaries of first responders in police, fire and emergency services, sheriff's office, corrections and E911 by an additional 4% brining their total pay increase to 8%.
The county says this decisions supports their goal to retain and recruit an "effective workforce" and underscores hiring challenges caused by an increasingly competitive job market, especially in public safety.
“The 2021 budget the Board of Commissioners adopted in January focused on preserving continuity in county government services,” said Chairwoman Nicole Hendrickson. “At the same time, it was necessary to take a conservative fiscal approach to budgeting because of the devastating effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. This strategy opened the door for us to demonstrate our appreciation of County staff in a tangible way.”
The changes are retroactive to Oct. 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.