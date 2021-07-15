Gwinnett County Board of Education names sole finalist for Superintendent

GWINNETT County, Ga. (CBS46) -- Members of the Gwinnett County Board of Education cast their votes Thursday for a new superintendent to succeed the retiring J. Alvin Wilbanks.
Dr. Calvin Watts was selected as the sole finalist following a unanimous 5-0 approval vote. Dr. Watts currently serves as Superintendent of Kent School District in Washington, having previously held roles as a GCPS school leader and Assistant Superintendent.
Following the board’s vote, Dr. Watts joined the meeting virtually, where he commented on his 13-year tenure with Gwinnett County Schools, describing it as the highlight of his career. He was also spoke on the great legacy being left behind by the retiring Superintendent Wilbanks, as he looks forward to leading GCPS towards its next chapter.
During his remarks, Dr. Wilbanks shared his motto to “reach and teach all students as if they had his last name.”
More on Dr. Watts can be found online at https://www.gcpsk12.org/Page/29650.
