GWINNETT County, Ga. (CBS46) -- Gwinnett County, in cooperation with officials from all of the county's cities, made the decision to issue a stay-at-home order for all residents on Friday.
The order, which includes closure of all non-essential businesses, will stay in effect until 11:59pm on April 13.
Board of Commissioners Chairman Charlotte Nash met with city mayors to determine the best course of action in the ongoing battle with COVID-19. The consensus was that a shelter-in-place order was the best way to mitigate the spread of coronavirus and to protect the welfare of Gwinnett's residents.
“We are all navigating uncharted waters as we respond to the COVID-19 public health emergency, and I am grateful to each of the cities for their decisive actions. The district commissioners and I would like to express our deep appreciation to all of our residents and businesses for making temporary sacrifices for the good of our communities as our hospitals, healthcare workers, and first responders prepare for a rapidly growing caseload," said Nash.
Like other city's and jurisdictions under similar orders, residents are allowed to leave home for essential services related to health and safety. Per the county, essential activities include obtaining food, medical supplies, household supplies, healthcare services, caring for a family member or pet in another household, among other things.
Outdoor activities are also allowed, such as hiking and bicycling, though residents must comply with social distancing.
All local businesses deemed non-essential will be ordered to close, operating only at minimum levels necessary to maintain the value of inventory, ensure security, process payroll and benefits, and similar functions. Businesses where all employees or contractors are capable of working from home may continue to operate.
Essential businesses providing healthcare, food, shelter and social services are asked to try their best to remain open. This also includes news agencies, gas stations, auto supply and repair shops, banks, and restaurants offering delivery, takeout, or drive-thru services.
