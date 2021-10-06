LILBURN, GA (CBS46) -- Reality competition show Tough As Nails returns to CBS46 tonight for its third season with a metro Atlanta twist.
Construction superintendent Alfie Rivera, of Lilburn, was one of 12 contestants picked to compete in the show this season.
Rivera says he made the cut due to his son.
"He said, 'You want me to sign you up on this thing,' and I said, whatever," says Rivera. "So, I'm not the most computer savvy guy in the world, so he did everything he had to do, and he said, 'OK dad, just fill out that information and you're in.' So, I was like OK!"
Rivera says he received the call from CBS producers 48 hours later, which led to his trip to Camp Pendleton, the Marine Corps base in California where the show is filmed.
Rivera says the show requires physical and mental toughness that wasn't easy.
"We have about 5 minutes before our competition to prepare. That is it," says Rivera. "In five minutes, you sit there and you look at that person in front of you that you have not shared a meal with, but now we have to put this together…so that's why it's a really interesting show. You'll love to see the performance and the outcomes.”
Tough As Nails aims to celebrate everyday Americans who compete on various work sites with real-world challenges.
When not competing on the show, Rivera is hard at work with a routine that is not ordinary. He commutes every Monday to his construction site in South Carolina for the week, then returns to his family in Gwinnett County every Friday.
You can cheer for Rivera on season 3 of Tough As Nails, which premieres tonight at 9 p.m. on CBS46.
