LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) – Need a job? Now’s your chance! The Gwinnett County Corrections is planning to host a career fair on Nov. 13.
The event will be held at the Comprehensive Correctional Complex on Hi Hope Road in Lawrenceville from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The career fair will include a facility tour, background processing, a behavior personal assessment device and interview panels. The department is looking to fill Correctional Officer and Correctional Officer Senior positions.
According to county officials, there are several phases in the hiring process and this event will expedite things by giving candidates the opportunity to complete the first phase.
Attendees are encouraged to apply online for the Correctional Officer position listed here before Nov. 11 to fully participate.
Personal items, including cell phones, are not allowed inside the facility and applicants are required to wear a mask.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.