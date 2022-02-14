GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) – This Valentine’s Day is super special for Ben and Grace Penton. Seventy years ago on Feb. 14 -- with her father’s blessing -- Ben asked Grace for her hand in marriage.
Their love story began when Grace was still in high school. She was 17. Ben was 19 and in the Air Force. He had once dated Grace’s best friend.
“I was trying to figure out who I was going to invite for the Christmas dance, and they were no longer dating, so I invited Ben,” said Grace. “Oh, he was so handsome, and he treated me like a queen.”
Ben was attracted to Grace, not only because of her beauty, but also because of her charm.
“She was just real sweet,” he said.
On Valentine’s Day of 1952, Ben visited Grace at her parents’ home in Columbus.
“He asked me to marry him, and I said, ‘Yes, yes, yes!’” Grace recalled.
Seven decades later, they still hold hands everywhere they go. They look back on their life raising four daughters, traveling the world and Ben’s nearly 42-year military career. He retired as a full Colonel in the Army.
Ben said Grace has always been his rock.
“I was gone a lot,” he said.
Ben said Grace was so good at keeping their family life under control that he learned to say, “Yes, ma’am” and “no, ma’am” to her.
“She’s the boss,” he said with a giggle.
Grace then added, “Well, I always say, “He was the colonel and I was the general.’”
Their secret to a successful marriage?
“When our preacher married us, he said, ‘Never go to sleep angry,’” said Grace.
Ben added, “And he said, ‘Always kiss her goodnight, even if it’s on the cheek, before you go to sleep.’”
“We’ve always been happy, always,” said Grace as she held her husband’s hand.
The Pentons currently live in the Arbor Terrace community of Dacula. They have four children, 11 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. The family is planning a big celebration in June to celebration the couple's 70th wedding anniversary.
