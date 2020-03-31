GWINNETT CO, GA (CBS46)—Gwinnett County is the latest court system to extend limiting operations as the nation grapples with the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.
According to a press release from the county, Chief Judge George F. Hutchinson III of the Superior Court, signed an order extending limited court operations to April 13, 2020.
“Under the extended order, no jurors or grand jurors shall report through April 13. Further, no civil or non-essential matters will be heard by the courts during this time”, the release stated.
The courts will continue to handle essential functions, including arrest and search warrants, first appearance hearings, family violence and stalking temporary protective order applications and hearings.
