LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) - Following federal and state leaders, Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners Chairman Charlotte Nash signed a declaration of local emergency to be followed through mid-April.
As the declaration states, the COVID-19 pandemic has the potential to result in significant loss of life and a major disruption of community affairs, business services and governmental operations.
“Based upon the President’s Declaration of National Emergency and the Governor’s Public Health State of Emergency, I believe it is in the best interest of the welfare of Gwinnett County and its residents to declare a local state of emergency to activate certain emergency powers under the Gwinnett County Emergency Management Ordinance,” said Nash.
The state of emergency has called for all available resources, as well as other provisions, to be used as reasonably necessary to cope with the impact of COVID-19 on Gwinnett County.
The local emergency declaration will end April 13, 2020, unless renewed in accordance with the Gwinnett County Code of Ordinances or the emergency conditions no longer exist.
