Gwinnett County is closing in on finalizing ballot counts as of Friday afternoon, reporting around 3,500 ballots remaining.
Officials said they were working through the remaining votes in a methodical manner in order to avoid potential voter confusion.
Poll watchers from both sides of the aisle have been present during the counting process. Officials reported that the adjudication process had been completed for all absentee ballots that were affected by Election Day software issues.
Once the counting process is complete, a team of election workers will begin re-adjudicating an as of yet undetermined number of ballots from a corrupted voter card that had been used during early voting. Workers can then move on to re-adjudicating all of the remaining absentee and mail-in ballots received on Election Day.
Once final tabulations are made, they will be sent to the Georgia Secretary of State's office for official publication.
