ATLANTA (CBS46) — Gwinnett County Commissioners have expanded the county's nondiscrimination policy to include ancestry, family status, immigration status and homeless status.
The previous policy stated that a county employee could be be discriminated against based on their sex, race, color, national origin, gender (identity and expression), sexual orientation, age, religious or political affiliation, marital status or if they are pregnant, disabled, active duty military or a veteran.
The commission says the amendment also draws inspiration from the Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair Act. The CROWN Act ensures that race-based hairstyles, textures and protective styles such as braids, locs, twists and knots are protected in the workplace. According to national data, Black women at work are “1.5 times more likely to be sent home” because of their hairstyle.
“People are multi-faceted with many abilities and in an evolving and diverse community like Gwinnett, we’re striving not to let things like hair styles or family arrangements get in the way of recruiting and promoting the best talent we can find to assist in delivering superior services to our taxpayers,” said Vice-Chair and District 4 Commissioner Marlene Fosque.
The updates were recommended in July by County Administrator GlenN Stephens to the Merit Board. The board approved the changes to be brought to county leaders.
The change will take effect Nov. 1.
